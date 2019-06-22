Summer Soulstice is the largest free showcase of top local bands along with visual artists, makers of Milwaukee's arts/crafts scene curated by the Waxwing, creation stations, East Side restaurants, active events, family-friendly activities and more.
For information email Elizabeth Brodek Executive Director.
It’s all about the music of Milwaukee. We’ve got the local top talent, different sounds and different vibes throughout the festival -
making Summer Soulstice Milwaukee's #1 Local Music Festival!
SPONSORED BY
& 102/1
SPONSORED BY
Benny P Trio
SPONSORED BY
& 88Nine
SPONSORED BYUrban Om Yoga
SPONSORED BYAdventure Rock
SPONSORED BYNine Below
We are proud to have a diverse lineup of vendors at this year's Summer Soulstice!
Don't miss out on some of Milwaukee's best makers and shakers: