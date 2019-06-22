The East Side
GET AROUNDTHE EAST SIDE

Saturday June 22nd, 2019

NOON - MIDNIGHT ON EAST NORTH AVE

Milwaukee's biggest local music block party is on Saturday, June 22, 2019! 

Summer Soulstice is the largest free showcase of top local bands along with visual artists, makers of Milwaukee's arts/crafts scene curated by the Waxwing, creation stations, East Side restaurants, active events, family-friendly activities and more. 

For information email Elizabeth Brodek Executive Director.

 

Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo

2019 SUMMER SOULSTICE MUSIC LINEUP

It’s all about the music of Milwaukee. We’ve got the local top talent, different sounds and different vibes throughout the festival -
making Summer Soulstice Milwaukee's #1 Local Music Festival!

WEST STAGE

SPONSORED BY

Milwaukee Film

& 102/1

& Milwaukee Record

1:00 PM

Racing Pulses

2:30 PM

Telethon

4:00 PM

Brown's Crew

5:30 PM

For the Culture

7:00 PM

Higher Education Records

8:30 PM

Hot and Dirty Brass Band

10:00PM

B~Free

MURRAY STAGE

SPONSORED BY

WMSE

& Urban Milwaukee

1:00 PM

Benny P Trio

2:30 PM

Versio Curs

4:00 PM

Zach Pietrini

5:30 PM

Bryan Cherry

7:00 PM

Soulfoot Mombits

8:30 PM

Bootleg Bessie

10:00 PM

Chicken Wire Empire

EAST STAGE

SPONSORED BY

OnMilwaukee

& 88Nine

& Milwaukee Magazine

1:00 PM

Golden Grenades

2:30 PM

Luxi

4:00 PM

Nickel and Rose

5:30 PM

Surgeons In Heat

7:00 PM

Dana Coppa

8:30 PM

Listening Party

10:00 PM

Lex Allen

2019 SUMMER SOULSTICE ACTIVITIES

SOLSTICE SUN SALUTATIONS
10 AM
Kick off the day with series of Sun Salutation Yoga poses, led by Urban Om. The East Side's new yoga studio will host this official SUN SALUTATION at North Point Water Tower Park at the end of E. North Ave (look for the fairy tale tower & fountain)

SPONSORED BY

Urban Om Yoga
4 Stages of Milwaukee's Best Local Music
Noon to Midnight
Three stages of music - all Milwaukee music!
BMX BIKE STUNT SHOW
Noon to 3 PM
Ramps, jumps and stunts - all on two wheels! Don't miss this Soulstice favorite show!
ROLL TRAIN
1 PM to 3 PM
So much more than just roller skating - Roll Train is roller skate DANCING. Watch it, learn how to do it... experience something completely unique.
ADVENTURE ROCK WALL
Noon to 6 PM
Climb and bask in the sun like a lizard, for all-ages.

SPONSORED BY

Adventure Rock
MINI-GOLF
Noon to Midnight
Try your luck at a maker's mini-golf hole - right outside on North Avenue

SPONSORED BY

Nine Below
EAST SIDE FOOD COURT
Noon to Midnight
The best of the best small plates, fair food and select guest vendors.
MILWAUKEE MAKER'S MARKET
Noon to Midnight
Shop til you drop at some of Milwaukee's greatest 'makers'. Curated in part by the East Side's The Waxwing, you're guaranteed unique buys from some of Milwaukee's most talented.

2019 SUMMER SOULSTICE SPONSORS

Sol Cerveza
Educators Credit Union
Vitucci's
Hooligan's
Gruber Law
Von Trier
Nine Below
US Bank
Adventure Rock
88Nine Radio Milwaukee
FM 102.1
WMSE
OnMilwaukee
Urban Milwaukee
Milwaukee Record
Info* Milwaukee
Milwaukee Magazine
Baccanera
Milwaukee Film
Shepherd Express
Crossroads Collective
DIRECTIONS AND PARKING

2019 VENDOR & SPONSORSHIP INFORMATION

We are proud to have a diverse lineup of vendors at this year's Summer Soulstice!

Don't miss out on some of Milwaukee's best makers and shakers:

  • Drift
  • Pedro's South American Food
  • Papyrus & Charms
  • 414 Milwaukee
  • Chillwaukee
  • Fantasy Face Painting by Inez
  • Africa Alive LLC
  • SS Peter & Paul Parish
  • Funky Fresh Spring Rolls
  • Barefoot Fox Design
  • T.Best Kettle Corn Co.
  • Wiskullsin
  • Famous Cigars
  • Third GEneration Jewelers
  • GILTEE Apparel 
  • Asian Fusion
  • MKE Buttons
  • CIVAL Collective
  • Soul Spin - Spin Art MKE
  • UWM
  • Latina Pop-Up/ Xeroine Illustration
  • Tippecanoe Herbs
  • MilwaukeeHome
  • Chubby's Cheesesteaks
  • Jet's Pizza
  • Rep Wisconsin Apparel & Gifts
  • Happy Dough Lucky
  • Inti Fair Trade
  • Shred 415 East Side
  • Milwaukee Candle Co.
  • East Bank Storage
  • Peppered Fox
  • Toast
  • Nine Below
  • KJ Flow Yoga & Art
  • Reginald Baylor Studio
  • Heaven's Table BBQ & Catering
  • Donut Squad
  • Healing Henna
  • Judy's on North
  • TBEY Arts Center, Inc.
  • Frida

SIGN UP TO OUR EMAIL LIST

The East Side

The East Side Business
Improvement District

The East Side
Business Improvement District

Phone: 262-930-7707

CONTACT US

Brought to you by the East Side Business Improvement District.

Website Designed by Rockstar Design